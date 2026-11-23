In the desolate landscape of the Italian Western, he appears with mud on his coat, a gaze that betrays no fear, and a coffin dragged through the mud. Thus, in 1966, Franco Nero entered film history as Django – a character whose name would remain forever linked to his own.

On November 23, 2026, the Italian actor turns 85. He was born in 1941 in San Prospero Parmense near Parma, under the name Francesco Clemente Giuseppe Sparanero. His path to major cinema began in the 1960s, but it was Sergio Corbucci’s “Django” that turned him into an international star.

The Role That Remains Forever

“Django” is a dark and gritty Italian Western, different from the classic American stories about heroes in white hats. In Nero’s portrayal, the main character is a lonely, weary and dangerous man who carries his past like a burden. The film becomes a cult classic, and the name Django begins to be spoken in different languages as a synonym for the character played by Nero.

The actor himself told The Guardian that, as a child, he dreamed of being a cowboy on a white horse, but initially did not want to accept the role in “Django.” Despite his hesitation, he agreed, and the film changed his career.

Years later, Quentin Tarantino paid tribute to the character and the actor in 2012’s “Django Unchained.” Nero appears in a brief but memorable scene in which he meets Django, played by Jamie Foxx.

From “The Bible” to “Camelot”

As early as 1966, John Huston cast Nero as Abel in the film “The Bible.” A year later, the Italian actor played Lancelot in “Camelot,” where he starred alongside Richard Harris and Vanessa Redgrave. His performance earned him a Golden Globe nomination.

His relationship with Redgrave continued for decades. The two have a son – director Carlo Gabriel Nero. They also appeared together in later film projects, including “Letters to Juliet.”

Nero’s career was not confined to Westerns. He worked with Luchino Visconti, Rainer Werner Fassbinder, Claude Chabrol and Luis Buñuel, moving from historical dramas to crime films, thrillers and international productions.

A Star on the Walk of Fame

In February 2026, Franco Nero received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame – recognition for a career spanning more than six decades. In September, Italy’s Ministry of Culture organized a ceremony in his honor.

At the time, Nero summed up his attitude toward his profession in a brief remark: “I am a tractor; I don’t stop.” His words contain both a biography and a promise – that the man the world remembers as Django continues to seek his next role.

Sources: apnews.com, ansa.it, theguardian.com