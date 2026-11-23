Britney Spears issued an unexpected apology to her family after years of public conflicts, but later deleted the message from Instagram. In the post, the singer expressed regret for bringing up old issues without speaking to her loved ones in person.

“I’m very sorry that I brought up past issues,” Spears wrote. She added that she had done so because she felt the need to protect her heart.

“My persistence is childish and embarrassing,” Britney Spears wrote.

The singer also said that she was “blessed to have such a beautiful family” and that she missed them “like crazy.” In the text, she acknowledged that it is human to have thoughts about the past, but stressed that she had never discussed these matters with her relatives face to face.

The apology came after new accusations

The message was published days after another sharply worded statement by Spears, in which she wrote that she would find a new family. At the time, the singer made accusations against her sister Jamie Lynn Spears and her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

According to the British newspaper “The Independent,” in the previous post Spears claimed that her sister had not allowed her to hug her niece during a visit to Louisiana amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She also complained about Federline, who is the father of her two sons.

The new apology does not identify a specific family member and contains no announcement of a confirmed reconciliation. No public response has been reported from Jamie Lynn Spears, Jamie Spears, Lynne Spears or Kevin Federline.

The family conflict has continued for years

Britney Spears’s relationship with her loved ones remained at the center of public attention after the court-ordered conservatorship she was placed under in 2008. It was primarily controlled by her father, Jamie Spears, and ended in 2021.

After the conservatorship ended, the singer repeatedly spoke publicly about what she had experienced and about her relationship with her family. Her latest message signals a change in tone, but by itself does not confirm that a process of rebuilding those relationships has begun.

Sources: the-independent.com, apnews.com