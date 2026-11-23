Kamelia Todorova talked about her love affair with Stefan Danailov during the presentation of her autobiographical book “Racing Against Myself.” The singer described their relationship as a story involving playfulness and attraction, but not a lasting relationship.

“There was playfulness in my relationship with Stefan Danailov; there was no pretense or lie, but there was not much truth either,” Todorova said. She added that what they experienced had been beautiful while it lasted, but it had not left her with the sense of loss and emptiness that usually follows the end of a love affair.

The Story Begins on the Set

Kamelia Todorova and Stefan Danailov met as co-stars in the 1981 film “The Tarnovo Queen.” She played Marina, while Danailov portrayed Dr. Stariradev.

Years earlier, Todorova said that the two had developed feelings during the filming. In 2023, she told Nova TV that their love had not continued beyond the screen. “We both had feelings, but our love did not continue beyond the screen,” the singer said at the time.

“The Relationship Had No Future”

In an interview with Filter, Todorova later explained that her relationship with Stefan Danailov could not develop into a long-term partnership because he was married and valued his marriage. She also noted that she herself had been in a serious relationship with her former husband.

“There was bitterness at the time of the separation, but it is always present in such circumstances,” Kamelia Todorova told the publication. In her words, the memory of her story with Stefan Danailov has remained beautiful, even though their relationship was brief.

Her latest revelation was made during the presentation of “Racing Against Myself” at the Peroto literary club in Sofia. The book traces Todorova’s life as a singer, actress and mother, while her story with Stefan Danailov is among the personal episodes she discusses publicly.

Sources: filternews.bg, woman.bg, 24chasa.bg