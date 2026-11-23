Kim Kardashian attracted attention at the Las Vegas Grand Prix in a bright red leather outfit chosen in Ferrari’s colors. She was spotted at the track on November 20 during qualifying, where she was supporting the team’s driver Lewis Hamilton.

Her look featured a fitted leather jacket with a plunging neckline and high-waisted trousers with flared legs. The red trousers were decorated with lacing along the front of the legs and are from Dior’s Fall 2003 collection, created during John Galliano’s tenure. Kardashian paired them with a black leather outerwear piece, red high-heeled shoes, a black bag and oversized sunglasses.

Red for Ferrari, black for race weekend

Kardashian’s appearance was part of yet another visit to the Formula 1 paddock during the season. During qualifying, she was photographed in the Ferrari garage while Hamilton was preparing for the session. The Briton finished qualifying in 12th place.

The following day, Kardashian appeared at the track again, but this time in an all-black leather outfit. According to „Marie Claire“, it featured a fitted top with a plunging neckline and matching trousers. During the race weekend, she was also seen with actress Teyana Taylor, with whom she co-stars in the series „All’s Fair“.

Kardashian also met the F1 Academy champion

On November 21, Kardashian met with F1 Academy director Susie Wolff and British driver Alisha Palmowski. Palmowski won the final race of the women’s Formula 1 series at the Las Vegas track.

Kardashian’s presence in the Ferrari garage was connected to her support for Hamilton. In an interview in October, he spoke about his relationship with her:

„I love spending time with my girlfriend’s children. She has four children and I enjoy spending time with them.“

The quote was reported by „Yahoo Sports“ through a post by USA Today Sports and Reuters Connect.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix took place between November 19 and 21, 2026. For Kardashian, the race weekend also became a series of fashion appearances in which Ferrari red was the dominant accent.

Sources: harpersbazaar.com, marieclaire.com, sports.yahoo.com