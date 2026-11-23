Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid are once again at the center of secret-wedding rumors after being spotted wearing matching rings on the ring fingers of their left hands. The two were seen walking hand in hand in Paris in August 2026, and the photos quickly sparked speculation that they are already married.

So far, however, neither Cooper nor Hadid has confirmed that they have tied the knot. Representatives for the two have made no public statement on the matter. Us Weekly reported on the rings as the reason for the new speculation, without presenting evidence of a wedding ceremony or official marriage.

The rings are by Boucheron

According to E! News, the jewelry appears to be from French brand Boucheron. Hadid was wearing a Quatre Radiant Edition Wedding Band, adorned with diamonds and yellow gold, with a listed price of $6,450. Cooper’s ring is a Godron Pink Gold Wedding Band valued at $2,120.

The names of the designs themselves intensified the rumors, as both are part of Boucheron collections designated as wedding rings. This does not prove, however, that the jewelry was purchased or used for an official marriage.

What they have said about their relationship

Cooper and Hadid have been romantically linked since fall 2023. The two rarely speak publicly about their relationship, but in March 2025, Hadid commented on it in an interview with Vogue.

“I would describe our relationship as very romantic and happy,” Hadid said.

She added that Cooper had encouraged her to go to the theater more often again and that she greatly respected him as an artist. In the interview, the model also explained that the two prefer to keep part of their private lives out of the public eye.

Sources: usmagazine.com, eonline.com, vogue.com