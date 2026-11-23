Ingredients:

beetroot – 300 g

carrots – 300 g

zucchini – 250 g

tomatoes – 400 g

olive oil – 2 tbsp

salt – 1 tsp

paprika – 1/2 tsp

black pepper – 1/4 tsp

For the garlic sauce:

strained yogurt – 200 g

garlic – 1 clove

lime – 1/2

salt – 1 pinch

parsley – 10 g

Method:

Slice the beetroot, carrots and zucchini into very thin rounds, preferably using a mandoline. Cut the tomatoes into rounds approximately 3 millimetres thick. Arrange them between sheets of kitchen paper and press gently to remove some of the moisture.

Low-Temperature Baking

Preheat the oven to 110 degrees with the fan on. Arrange the vegetables by type in separate trays lined with baking paper. Place them in a single layer, without overlapping, then brush them very lightly with a total of 2 tablespoons of olive oil.

Sprinkle the carrots and zucchini with paprika, and season all the vegetables with salt and black pepper. Bake the zucchini for around 50–70 minutes, the carrots and beetroot for 70–90 minutes, and the tomatoes for 100–120 minutes. Rotate the trays and turn the vegetables approximately every 30 minutes.

Remove the pieces in batches once they are dry, slightly wrinkled and crisp around the edges. The cooking time may vary depending on the thickness of the slices and the amount of moisture in the vegetables.

Garlic Sauce and Storage

For the sauce, combine 200 grams of strained yogurt, one crushed garlic clove, one teaspoon of lime juice and a pinch of salt. Stir the mixture until smooth, adding a little more lime juice if needed.

After removing the chips from the oven, leave them on a wire rack for 10 minutes. The pieces become crispier as they cool. Serve them on a wide platter with the garlic sauce in the centre and fresh parsley on the side.

Source: recepti.gotvach.bg