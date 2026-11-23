Quentin Tarantino and his wife, Daniella Pick Tarantino, have become parents for the third time. The couple quietly welcomed a baby boy, People magazine reported, citing a representative for the director.

“Quentin Tarantino and his wife, Daniella Pick Tarantino, are overjoyed to announce the birth of their third child—a baby boy,” the representative told the publication. The newborn’s name has not been announced.

Sixty-three-year-old Tarantino and Daniella already have a 6-year-old son, Leo, and a 4-year-old daughter, Adriana. Leo was born in February 2020, while Adriana was born in July 2022.

The director and the singer met in Israel in 2009, when Tarantino was presenting a film project. After beginning their relationship, the two split up, but reunited around 2016.

Tarantino and Pick got engaged in the summer of 2017. A year later, in November 2018, they married in an intimate ceremony at their home in Los Angeles.

Daniella Pick is a singer and model. She is the daughter of Israeli pop performer Tzvika Pick, known by the nickname “the Maestro.” Daniella performed with her sister Sharona as part of the duo “The Pick Sisters,” and later embarked on a solo career.

Quentin Tarantino is one of the most recognizable American directors and screenwriters. His filmography includes “Reservoir Dogs” from 1992, “Pulp Fiction” from 1994, “Jackie Brown” from 1997, “Kill Bill” and “Kill Bill: Vol. 2,” “Death Proof,” “Inglourious Basterds,” “Django Unchained,” “The Hateful Eight” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” from 2019.

Tarantino is an Academy Award winner.