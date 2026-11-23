One of the world’s most recognizable homemade weapons bears the name of Soviet politician Vyacheslav Molotov, a longtime associate of Joseph Stalin and foreign minister of the USSR. Curiously, Molotov had nothing to do with its invention. The name originated as a mockery of Moscow during the Soviet-Finnish War in 1939 and subsequently became an international term.

The story of the “Molotov cocktail” began long before the homemade incendiary bomb acquired its famous name. Similar weapons were used as early as the 1930s, including during the Spanish Civil War, when combatants resorted to improvised incendiary devices against armored vehicles.

It was Finland, however, that turned this primitive weapon into a symbol of resistance against a considerably stronger opponent.

The War That Gave Birth to the Name

On November 30, 1939, the Soviet Union invaded Finland, marking the beginning of what became known as the Winter War. The Red Army had a huge numerical advantage, including thousands of tanks, while the Finnish armed forces faced a serious shortage of anti-tank weapons.

To make up for the lack of sufficient weaponry, Finnish soldiers used improvised incendiary devices against Soviet armored vehicles. Glass bottles filled with incendiary liquid proved to be an accessible, though extremely dangerous, weapon for those using them.

At the time, Vyacheslav Molotov was chairman of the Council of People’s Commissars and people’s commissar for foreign affairs of the USSR. He was among Stalin’s closest associates and one of the key figures in Soviet foreign policy.

Just a few months before the attack on Finland, in August 1939, Molotov signed a non-aggression pact between the USSR and Nazi Germany with German Foreign Minister Joachim von Ribbentrop. The agreement’s secret protocols provided for the division of spheres of influence in Eastern Europe.

“Molotov’s Bread Baskets”

According to the most popular version of the origin of the name, Soviet propaganda presented the bombings of Finland as humanitarian aid for the population.

Molotov is credited with claiming that Soviet aircraft were not dropping bombs but delivering food to starving Finns.

In response, Finnish soldiers began ironically calling Soviet aerial munitions “Molotov’s bread baskets.”

After that came the idea of a “drink” to accompany the bread in question. Thus, the homemade incendiary bombs came to be called “Molotov cocktails”—a kind of sarcastic gift for Soviet soldiers.

Historians, however, make an important qualification. Although the name “Molotov cocktail” is unquestionably linked to the Winter War, there is no conclusive confirmation that the Soviet diplomat actually made the famous statement about food deliveries. Studies of military slang show that the Finns used numerous mocking names associated with him.

Therefore, the story of the bread and the drink is a widespread explanation, but some of its details remain disputed.

From Improvised Weapon to Mass Production

During the Winter War, the Finns did not limit themselves to using homemade incendiary bombs. Their production gradually took on an organized character.

Finland’s state alcohol company organized the production of incendiary bottles at its plant in Rajamäki. Thus, an enterprise associated with the production of alcoholic beverages began supplying the army with weapons.

The incendiary bottles were used against Soviet tanks, especially when Finnish units lacked sufficient anti-tank weapons. Their effectiveness depended on the circumstances, and their use exposed soldiers to great risk, as it required them to approach the enemy vehicles dangerously closely.

Despite fierce Finnish resistance, the war ended on March 13, 1940, with the Moscow Peace Treaty. Finland retained its independence but was forced to cede significant territories to the USSR.

Why Was the Weapon Not Invented by the Finns?

Although the Finns popularized the name, the weapon itself has an older history.

Improvised incendiary devices were used during the Italian invasion of Ethiopia in 1935 and later in the Spanish Civil War between 1936 and 1939.

During the Spanish conflict, similar devices were used against tanks, including Soviet vehicles supplied to the Republican forces.

The Finns therefore did not invent the incendiary bottle, but it was their resistance against the Red Army that made it famous under the name still used today.

How the “Molotov Cocktail” Conquered the World

After the end of the Winter War, the term quickly entered the international military lexicon.

In 1940, as Britain prepared for a possible German invasion, British Territorial Defence forces also considered similar incendiary devices as a means of countering armored vehicles.

Over the following decades, the “Molotov cocktail” appeared in various armed conflicts, uprisings and street clashes. It gradually became not only a military term but also a symbol of armed resistance, often associated with confrontation between unequal forces.

At the same time, it remains an extremely dangerous incendiary weapon capable of causing severe burns, fires and death both to its intended victims and to the people using it.

Who Was Vyacheslav Molotov Really?

Vyacheslav Mikhailovich Molotov was born in 1890 under the surname Skryabin. He joined the Bolshevik movement before the October Revolution and gradually rose to the highest levels of Soviet power.

Between 1930 and 1941, he headed the Soviet government, and from 1939 to 1949 he was also the head of Soviet diplomacy. He later served again as foreign minister between 1953 and 1956.

Molotov was among the most important political figures in Stalin’s government, participated in implementing his policies and remained associated with a number of key decisions from the Stalinist period.

After Stalin’s death in 1953, his political influence gradually waned. He lost his positions under Nikita Khrushchev and was expelled from the Communist Party in 1962 before later being reinstated.

Vyacheslav Molotov died on November 8, 1986, in Moscow at the age of 96.

The irony of history is that the name of one of the most influential Soviet diplomats remains known around the world not only because of the pact with Nazi Germany and his role in Stalin’s government, but also because of a weapon named after him by the people resisting the Soviet invasion.

More than eight decades after the Winter War, the expression “Molotov cocktail” continues to be used around the world—a legacy of Finnish military humor that turned the name of Stalin’s associate into a common noun.