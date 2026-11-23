Elizabeth Hurley played an important role in rebuilding the relationship between Miley Cyrus and her father Billy Ray Cyrus before the singer’s wedding to Maxx Morando. The two attended the ceremony together in Palm Springs on Saturday, November 21, while Hurley was also accompanied by her son Damian.

According to a source cited by People, the actress encouraged Billy Ray to repair his relationship with his daughter. “Family is everything to Liz,” the source told the publication. According to the source, she “played a major role in bringing Miley and Billy Ray closer again.”

“It was truly special for both of them to be part of her wedding day,” the source added. The source described the family reunion as a particularly emotional moment because of the difficulties they had gone through.

Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus were married from 1993 to 2022. They have daughters Brandi, Miley and Noah, as well as sons Trace and Braison. Billy Ray also has a son, Christopher, with Kristin Luckey.

After the divorce, relationships within the family went through a prolonged period of tension. In May 2025, Miley Cyrus posted a message acknowledging that she and her father had had “their challenges over the years,” but pointed out that she was now putting family first.

“I’m at peace knowing that the bridges have been rebuilt and that time has helped heal many of the wounds,” Miley Cyrus wrote at the time.

Around the same time, Billy Ray Cyrus shared a photo with Miley and Braison. Later, he publicly paid tribute to his ex-wife Tish Cyrus, calling her “the embodiment of a strong mother” and admitting that “being married to him was not easy.”

Another sign that the relationship between father and daughter was improving was the song “Secrets,” which Miley dedicated to Billy Ray. In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning in October 2025, she spoke about his reaction.

“My dad cried,” Miley Cyrus said.

She added that you do not often see your father cry and that such a moment stays in your memory—regardless of whether the tears are from joy or pain. After the interview, Billy Ray posted an archival video of himself singing with his daughter when she was young.

The rebuilding of their relationship coincided with a new chapter in Billy Ray’s personal life. He announced his relationship with Elizabeth Hurley in April 2025. The two were among the guests at the wedding of 34-year-old Miley to 28-year-old Maxx Morando—a public sign that the family could celebrate together again.