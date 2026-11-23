A minor geomagnetic storm is possible on November 27, when the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center forecasts a maximum planetary Kp index of 5. On the NOAA scale, this value corresponds to a G1-class storm.

In the 27-day forecast issued by NOAA, a Kp index of 4 is indicated for November 23, 2 for November 24 and 25, and 4 for November 26. After the expected peak on November 27, the value is expected to fall to 4 on November 28 and to 3 on November 29.

This is the summary of the data in NOAA’s forecast table for the period. A Kp index of 5 is classified as a minor geomagnetic storm. NOAA states that at this level, weak fluctuations in power grids, minor impacts on satellite operations, and auroras at high latitudes are possible.

For the remaining days of the week, the forecast is below the threshold for a geomagnetic storm on the scale used by the US agency. A value of 4 is defined as elevated geomagnetic activity, but not as a G1-class storm or higher.