On stage, Mona talks about love through her songs, while in her personal life she admits that she is ready to let it in. The 22-year-old singer said she is looking for someone with whom she can share both her successes and her difficulties.

“I admitted to myself that I am ready to love someone other than my family and my fans,” Mona told Desi Banova-Plevnelieva in an interview with Nova TV.

However, the singer has also set a clear condition for her future partner. He must understand and respect her professional commitments, as her career takes up a large part of her everyday life. Mona herself says that she is also ready to make compromises because, in her view, a relationship can hardly develop without mutual understanding.

The desire for a relationship is also present in the singer’s debut album. Mona has woven the theme of love into her songs and believes that music can not only convey emotions but also make personal dreams come true. The album “Alive” includes eight songs and was presented in October 2026.

Her busy schedule is one of the reasons her personal life has remained in the background. In just a few months, Mona has travelled around 14,000 kilometres because of concerts, performances and trips. Her career received an additional boost after she took part in the final of the national selection for “Eurovision”.

Before music became her professional path, Mona had a different idea of her future. As a student at the Natural Sciences and Mathematics High School in Kyustendil, she dreamed of becoming a fashion brand manager. She studied computer science and English, and later enrolled in Advertising at university.

Today, the singer combines a contemporary look with Bulgarian folklore and jokingly describes herself as a “Gen Z auntie”. She likes baggy jeans and follows fashion trends, but maintains a strong connection with traditions. Among the things she feels particularly strongly about are traditional aprons.

When she is looking for peace and quiet, Mona returns to her grandparents’ house, where she feels close to her family and her roots. Among her favourite home-cooked dishes is banitsa with spinach or onion. The memory of her great-grandmother Nevenka, with whom she spent 11 years, remains especially important to her.