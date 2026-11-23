Divers from the Friends of the Sea – Burgas Association descended to the sunken motor ship Rodina near Sozopol. Their main task was to replace the power batteries of a sonar buoy installed to study dolphins in the area.

The batteries were successfully replaced. This will allow the equipment to continue operating over the coming months and collect data on the marine mammals passing along the Bulgarian Black Sea coast.

Studying dolphins and their sounds

The study is being carried out under a project by the Green Balkans NGO. In addition to tracking the dolphins’ movements, the project also records the sounds they produce.

The sonar buoy is located near the sunken ship Rodina. The vessel was sunk by mines in 1941, and its wreck now lies at a depth of between 35 and 39 metres.

The batteries were replaced during a planned dive to the hull. This ensures that the dolphin-monitoring equipment remains operational in the coming months as well.

Sources: bntnews.bg