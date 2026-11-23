The autumn edition of SoFest opened with two concerts and a captivating jam session. The English band “Jazz Dynamos” and Bulgaria’s first ska-jazz formation, “Lady&Gents”, challenged music lovers with an explosive musical mix of melody, pop, reggae and swing. Fans of these styles, symbolising freedom and artistry, turned City Stage into a huge dance floor. The climax came when one of Bulgaria’s first jazz singers, Mimi Nikolova, took to the stage and sang with the band.

For fans of the iconic duo Ivan and Andrey, the second festival evening was an exclusive opportunity to meet and talk with them. The cult presenters chose SoFest to film their popular YouTube show NEofficial with an audience for the first time. With their trademark sense of humour, but also with a large dose of seriousness and commitment, the presenters, their guests and the audience tried to find a balance between work and personal life. The comic yet in-depth conversation can be watched on Ivan and Andrey’s NEofficial channel on 11 December.

The musical spectacle by the explosive Militsa Gladnishka and the Mihail Yossifov Sextet was unforgettable as well. The fantastic singer and actress and the virtuoso musicians most unabashedly not only “threw opera into jazz”, but also showed how great operatic masterpieces can evoke unexpected emotions. The charismatic presence of all the performers, their undeniable talent and infectious sense of humour got the audience on its feet, swept it into wild dancing and literally threw it into jazz. The captivating artists thrilled the packed hall and provoked thunderous, unceasing applause. It was an evening no one wanted to end.

Another surprise at SoFest was in store for fans of powerful sound. The band of one of the most recognisable voices in Bulgarian rock, Toma Zdravkov, electrified the atmosphere with new original songs performed with impressive musical energy. “Tell Me About Something” was the song that caused a sensation among fans, because standing beside TOMA on it was the amazing Zheni Lecheva. Her powerful, distinctive voice unfolded with every subsequent performance and left everyone breathless. In her first solo concert, she presented an impressive musical set. The most moving were

the songs she performed together with guitarist and composer Ivan Lechev, who has left a lasting mark on the sound of Bulgarian popular music. The singer, who is also the author of the song „Wound“, left a lasting impression on those present with the premiere

But on the fourth evening of the festival, the special experiences continued for both the artists and the audience. The second recipient of the SoFest and Sofia Municipality award for „Innovative projects of high artistic value and international significance in the field of culture” was announced. It was presented by Irina Dakova, Deputy Mayor in charge of “Culture and Tourism”, to this year’s recipient, Master Ivan Lechev. The choice was not accidental: over the past nine years, he has presented more than six music projects precisely on the SoFest stage, each of which has made a strong impact at international level.

The closing of the festival’s ninth year was a true fiasco. It was precisely on the SoFest stage that the artist without equal not only on the Bulgarian but also on the world stage, Ivo Dimchev, celebrated his 50th birthday. Before the fans who had the honour of being part of the celebration, he presented an astonishing performance with a specially selected original playlist. Ivo Dimchev remained true to his authentic and extravagant presence and infected everyone with it. He changed wigs, and the audience waved pom-poms; he made provocative movements, and the audience repeated them; he sang obscene lyrics, and the audience repeated them; he performed “Banitsa”, and the audience presented him with banitsa. It was a special evening filled with inspiring, intimate and sincere experiences.

Next year, SoFest will also have an anniversary. It will mark its tenth year, and we eagerly await the new special experiences it has prepared so that we can celebrate together.

SoFest 2026 was held with the support and under the patronage of the Ministry of Culture and the Mayor of Sofia Municipality, Vasil Terziev. The festival is part of the Sofia Municipality Cultural Events Calendar in the „Significant Events“ section for 2026.