Maria Ignatova surprised television viewers by leaving Nova Television and appearing on bTV’s „Before Noon“ as a special guest commentator. Her appearance will not be a one-off – she will comment on current social and entertainment topics on the show throughout the week.

In the studio, the blonde host was joined by author and screenwriter Ivan Markov. The episode, broadcast on November 23, featured a discussion about how artificial intelligence can help people with dementia, as well as a conversation about clothes and accessories that are useful to have in one’s wardrobe.

Host Peter Dochev introduced the guest as „the blonde force of nature“. Yana Doneva welcomed her with the words: „We are immensely happy! This is a long-awaited meeting – I won’t say a fifteen-year one.“

The conversation began with jokes about Maria Ignatova’s singing abilities and a reminder of her brief musical career. She is better known to viewers as a television host and actress.

Maria Ignatova’s appearance on the rival channel attracted attention, as she has had a long-standing presence on NOVA. She has been the face of formats such as „X Factor Bulgaria“ and „The Stars Among Us“, and in the fifth season of „One for Another“ she co-hosted alongside Emo Cholakov.

Television viewers were more than surprised and wondered whether this meant that Maria had ended her relationship with NOVA, especially since Alex Raeva is replacing her this season of "Sing or Lie" as the stars’ assistant.