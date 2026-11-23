The first hints point almost unmistakably to Colombian singer Shakira. The organizers are hinting at a performer who, as a child, was not accepted into her school choir because of her unusual voice, has Lebanese roots and is actively involved in charity work related to building schools.

All these details match Shakira’s biography. The 49-year-old performer behind the global hits Whenever, Wherever, Hips Don't Lie and Waka Waka was born in Colombia, while her father was of Lebanese descent. The singer founded the Pies Descalzos charity foundation, which supports the education of disadvantaged children.

Further suspicion was aroused by Fest Team’s promotional video, in which fans have spotted references to some of the Colombian star’s most popular songs, including La Tortura and She Wolf.

The performer is expected to be officially revealed on November 24 at 1:00 p.m. If the assumptions are confirmed, this will be one of the most significant music events announced for Bulgaria in 2027.

The organizers’ second clue, which points to American singer and actress Jennifer Lopez, has generated no less interest.

The hints include the beginning of her career as a professional dancer, her major breakthrough in cinema with the biographical film “Selena” and her remarkable achievement in 2001, when she simultaneously topped the U.S. album chart with J.Lo and the box office with the romantic comedy The Wedding Planner.

These facts match the biography of 57-year-old Jennifer Lopez, who over the past decades has established herself as one of the most successful performers, actresses and businesswomen in the global entertainment industry.

According to preliminary information, the second major name is expected to be revealed in December.

For now, Fest Team have not officially confirmed that Shakira and Jennifer Lopez will perform concerts in Bulgaria. No specific dates, venues or ticket prices have been announced either.

If the fans’ assumptions prove correct, 2027 could become one of the most exciting years for Bulgarian fans of global pop music. The first answer is expected as early as November 24.