Before becoming a singer, Konstantin worked as a security guard within the “Multigroup” structure. This happened before he entered the army, and he spoke about that period in a conversation with Konstantin Ignatov, as quoted by “Maritsa”. According to him, his job was to greet people, while his pay barely covered the price of a carton of cigarettes.

“All day long I greeted people and served them for nothing. My salary was the price of a carton of cigarettes,” the singer recalls. He adds that he is grateful to have remained alive during the years he describes as turbulent.

Konstantin says that he does not regret the hardships of his past. According to him, it was precisely the pain and difficult experiences that gave him perspective. He describes his environment at the time as a period when he was surrounded by people from whom he later distanced himself.

The singer also recalls the atmosphere in the venues where he performed during the early years of the transition. According to him, sometimes one group would enter and fire Kalashnikov rifles at the ceiling. Then another group would start shooting Uzis at the DJ’s console.

“It was like a cowboy showdown,” Konstantin says of what happened during some of his performances. He presents the shootings at venues as a recurring risk of that period, rather than an isolated incident.

During the conversation, the singer also mentions his strict teacher, whom he calls Comrade Angelova. He contrasts the discipline of his childhood with the attitude toward teachers today.

Konstantin also speaks about his personal life. He says that he has been married for 20 years and that before his marriage he had five or six relationships. According to him, he tried to keep temptations under control.

The singer admits that in his youth he tried cigarettes, alcohol and other substances. He describes this as an expression of “foolish youthful bravado” and says that these experiences were never stronger than he was.