Hayden Panettiere left an inheritance worth $6,232,119, with her 11-year-old daughter Kaya as the sole heir to the estate. This is shown by court documents cited by Page Six.

The actress, known for her roles in the television series „Heroes“ and „Nashville“, died intestate on August 16 in Greenville, South Carolina, at the age of 36. The inheritance includes personal property worth $5,208,519 and real estate valued at $1,023,600.

Kaya’s father and Panettiere’s former fiancé, Wladimir Klitschko, asked the court to appoint him temporary guardian of his daughter’s estate. In his petition, he stated that his appointment was „urgent and necessary“ so that he could „receive, manage and preserve“ Kaya’s assets on her behalf.

Klitschko also asked Melissa Moskal Benchivenga to be appointed administrator of the estate. In early October, Kaya appeared remotely in court alongside her father. She was described as „quiet and reserved“ while speaking with the judge.

The court granted the request for temporary guardianship. This allows Klitschko to take steps to preserve and manage the property that is to be inherited by his daughter.

Report of property being removed

In the court documents, Klitschko claims that he was informed of federal agents entering Hayden Panettiere’s home in Los Angeles and removing items belonging to the estate. The claim was not presented by the court as an established fact.

The documents also state that Panettiere and Klitschko hired security and changed the locks on the house after it was discovered that a person who was not a family member had gained unauthorized access to the property. Klitschko expressed concern that the person might make another attempt to take property.

His attorney asked the court to authorize assistance from law enforcement for the „return of property believed to have been misappropriated“. The published documents do not make clear whether the property has already been found or returned.

Investigation into her death is complete

The Greenville Police Department has completed its investigation into Hayden Panettiere’s death and determined that it was accidental. The cause was listed as the toxic effects of fentanyl, 4-ANPP, alprazolam, methocarbamol and quetiapine. The investigation is unrelated to the issues surrounding the administration of the estate described in the court documents.

Following the death of his former fiancée, Klitschko posted a family photo and wrote: „I will always speak to our daughter Kaya about her mother with respect and make sure she remembers the person she was.“