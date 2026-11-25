A fire broke out at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s estate in Calabasas, California. The incident was reported around midnight on Monday, November 23, after an outbuilding on the property caught fire.

The flames engulfed a structure measuring approximately 6 by 12 meters. The fire was extinguished in less than an hour without spreading to the main house or the vegetation surrounding the estate.

„There were no injuries. The fire was accidental“, a representative of the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station told Page Six. The Los Angeles County Fire Department said that no patients needed to be transported to hospital.

Footage from the scene showed emergency crews, flashing lights and thick smoke above the property. Several vehicles entered the estate through the main gate on Cold Canyon Road.

The compound sits on approximately 150 acres. Will Smith acquired the land in 2003, and construction of the six-bedroom, 13-bathroom house was completed in 2010. The estate was later listed for sale for $42 million, but the family ultimately decided to keep it.

The latest fire is the second known incident at the property in recent years. In 2021, a fire started in the basement of the main house. At the time, a source close to the family told Page Six: „Everyone is fine and they are in the house.“ One firefighter received medical attention during the incident.

Will Smith’s representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the latest fire. The information provided contains no reports of damage to the residential part of the estate.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have been married since December 1997 and have two children together - Jaden and Willow. The actor also has a son, Trey, from a previous relationship.

In 2023, it became public knowledge that the couple had been separated and living apart for years. It was later reported that Jada had returned to their shared home. The two were seen together with their children and mothers in Malibu just days before the fire.