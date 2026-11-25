The duo MOLETS will open their 2027 concert program with the acoustic event “ZHAR” on February 21 in Hall 1 of the National Palace of Culture. More than 50% of the tickets were sold within the first days after sales began.

The concert will feature the duo’s familiar songs in entirely new arrangements and an acoustic sound. The idea is for the established compositions to take on a different form, while the audience is brought closer to the performers and the music.

The concept of “ZHAR” is built around the image of a campfire on a cold winter evening. It is used as a symbol of comfort, sincerity and human closeness, while the concert stage at the National Palace of Culture is intended to recreate the feeling of a place where people gather, share and listen to music together.

“In the middle of the February winter evenings, we will light a fire that will bring us together, and we will immerse ourselves in the comfort of the warmth of acoustic music,” the two musicians say.

This will be MOLETS’ first concert in 2027. Tickets for “ZHAR” are on sale through the bilet.bg network.