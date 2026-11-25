Potatoes have grown in simulated lunar soil after scientists added 30% vermicompost to it. With this mixture, the plants achieved growth and yields comparable to those of potatoes grown in terrestrial soil. However, the experiment was conducted in a greenhouse on Earth, and actual lunar soil was not used.

The study was conducted by a team from Oregon State University and was published on November 19, 2026, in the journal npj Microgravity. The scientists tested five lunar regolith simulants, representing different regions of the lunar maria and highland areas.

Regolith is a layer of dust and fragmented rocks that covers the surface of the Moon. It contains almost no organic matter and poses a number of obstacles to plant development. In the unenriched simulated regolith, the potatoes were severely underdeveloped, and their root systems remained weak.

The researchers compared mixtures containing 0, 15, and 30% vermicompost. At the highest proportion, the plants achieved results close to those of potatoes grown in control terrestrial soil from the Hermiston, Oregon, area, known for its high yields.

With a five-percent addition, the potatoes managed to complete their life cycle and form tubers, but plant size and yield were lower than those in terrestrial soil. All variants also received slow-release fertilizer, as the simulated regolith does not provide sufficient nitrogen.

“We believe that compost helps reduce the toxic effects of lunar regolith by limiting the plants’ exposure to harmful compounds,” says postdoctoral researcher David Handy from the Oregon State University team.

Are the "lunar" potatoes safe to eat?

The analyses found no statistically significant increase in glycoalkaloids - natural toxins in potatoes whose accumulation is often associated with greening beneath the skin. According to the authors, the nutritional profile of the tubers as a whole differed little from that of potatoes grown in terrestrial soil.

However, moderately elevated amounts of heavy metals, including copper, zinc, and aluminum, were measured in some simulants. The scientists therefore note that the safety and composition of the tubers should continue to be monitored in future experiments.

The results support the idea that organic waste from food and plants could gradually be converted into vermicompost and used for agriculture at future lunar bases. The team’s next study will compare 10 potato varieties to determine which are best suited for cultivation in simulated lunar regolith.