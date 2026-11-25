Steve Rogers’ son learns that his father was Captain America, while the Avengers and the X-Men join forces against Doctor Doom in the new trailer for “Avengers: The Rise of Doctor Doom”. Marvel has unveiled the final footage ahead of the film’s theatrical release on December 18, 2026.

The story continues after a scene featuring Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter, included in the re-release “Avengers: Endgame - Special Edition”. In it, the two have a teenage son. In the trailer, the Fantastic Four travel back in time to find Steve and bring him back to the main timeline.

Captain America Leads the Avengers Once Again

Steve Rogers’ return places him at the head of the new clash with Doctor Doom. Chris Evans once again plays the character, while Robert Downey Jr. plays the villain, who appears to be a version of Tony Stark from another universe.

The footage shows Doom’s army of Sentinels facing the combined forces of the Avengers and the X-Men. Cyclops calls out to his teammates with the line “To me, my X-Men”, while Nightcrawler teleports Gambit, Mystique and Beast into the middle of the battle. Mister Fantastic, Shang-Chi, Thor and Yelena Belova can also be seen alongside them.

Heroes from Several Franchises Come Together in the Film

Returning Marvel stars include Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Sebastian Stan as the Winter Soldier, Tom Hiddleston as Loki and Simu Liu as Shang-Chi.

The Fantastic Four are played by Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Lewis Pullman, Wyatt Russell and Hannah John-Kamen return as members of the “Thunderbolts” team.

The original X-Men are represented by Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, Ian McKellen as Magneto, James Marsden as Cyclops, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler and Channing Tatum as Gambit. Variety reports that the film will connect these characters to Marvel’s main timeline.

The Re-Release of “Avengers: Endgame” Built Up Interest

The final trailer’s release comes after the strong performance of “Avengers: Endgame - Special Edition”. The re-release topped the U.S. box office with $26 million in its debut and added $143 million to the worldwide gross. Its four new scenes are connected to the story of “The Rise of Doctor Doom”.

“Avengers: The Rise of Doctor Doom” will be released in theaters on December 18, 2026. It will bring together characters from “The Avengers”, “The Fantastic Four”, “Thunderbolts” and the original X-Men films in one place.