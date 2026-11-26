Imagine two ways of accumulating the same number of steps during the day: taking one leisurely walk after work or making dozens of short trips to the store, the car and the kitchen. At first glance, the result appears to be the same. New research, however, shows that for health, not only how much we walk matters, but also how we distribute our movement.

For cardiovascular health, longer walks have the advantage. A study published in 2025 in Annals of Internal Medicine followed 33,560 people aged between 40 and 79 who took an average of fewer than 8,000 steps a day. The participants wore wrist-worn accelerometers, and their health was monitored for an average of 7.9 years.

The researchers divided the participants according to the intervals in which they accumulated most of their steps: under five minutes, between five and 10 minutes, between 10 and 15 minutes, or at least 15 minutes. The difference turned out to be significant. After 9.5 years, mortality was 4.36% among those taking the shortest intervals, but 0.84% among those who most often walked for between 10 and 15 minutes. The risk of a cardiovascular event, such as a heart attack or stroke, fell from 13.03% to 7.71%, while for intervals of at least 15 minutes it reached 4.39%.

The biggest difference is seen among sedentary people

The effect was most pronounced among participants who took up to 5,000 steps a day. Among them, the risk of cardiovascular disease was 15% for people who accumulated most of their steps in intervals of under five minutes, and 7% for those who walked in intervals of up to 15 minutes. The risk of death in the same groups fell from 5% to under 1%.

„Even highly inactive people can gain greater heart benefits by changing the way they walk and aiming for longer intervals whenever possible,“ says Matthew Ahmadi, a co-author of the study from the University of Sydney.

Short walks win when it comes to blood sugar

A more recent randomized study, published in November 2026 in the journal Obesity, gives a different answer when it comes to blood sugar. It included 30 sedentary adults who were overweight or obese, divided into two groups. Both groups were required to walk briskly for 45 minutes a day, five days a week for six weeks. One group took a single continuous walk, while the other divided the time into approximately five-minute intervals throughout the day.

Short walks improved some measures of glucose regulation to a greater extent, increased the amount of time blood sugar remained within the target range, and reduced its daily fluctuations. „The way we distribute physical activity throughout the day may be just as important as the total amount of movement,“ says study leader Audrey Bergouignan.

However, this study was small and does not prove that short walks are better for cardiovascular fitness or for preventing disease in the long term. It shows a specific benefit from interrupting prolonged sitting, particularly among people at increased risk of impaired glucose metabolism.

The conclusion is not to choose only one option. For the heart and overall endurance, it is reasonable to aim for at least one walk lasting 10 to 15 minutes or longer. During prolonged periods of sitting, short five-minute movement breaks throughout the day provide another, different benefit. Sometimes the best walk is the long one, and sometimes it is the one that manages to get you out of your chair in time.

Sources: advisory.com, kesq.com, medicalnewstoday.com