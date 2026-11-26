The opening guitar chords of „Smells Like Teen Spirit“ have once again taken center stage in a music list dedicated to the 1990s. Nirvana’s 1991 song topped Rolling Stone’s ranking of the 200 best songs of the decade.

The list was compiled by music critic and longtime magazine editor Rob Sheffield. It includes songs from a variety of genres – from grunge and hip-hop to Britpop, techno, soul, disco, country, punk, and gothic music. The main rule is that each leading artist can appear with only one song.

Rolling Stone describes the musical explosion of the ’90s as a „true golden age“. The ranking features global names such as Madonna, George Michael, Metallica, Prince, Whitney Houston, Oasis, Radiohead, Britney Spears, U2, and Depeche Mode.

What the top 10 looks like

„Smells Like Teen Spirit“ – Nirvana, 1991

„No Diggity“ – Blackstreet featuring Dr. Dre and Queen Pen, 1996

„Juicy“ – The Notorious B.I.G., 1994

„Rebel Girl“ – Bikini Kill, 1992

„The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)“ – Missy Elliott, 1997

„Gold Soundz“ – Pavement, 1994

„Nuthin’ but a ‘G’ Thang“ – Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg, 1992

„Fuck and Run“ – Liz Phair, 1993

„Are You That Somebody?“ – Aaliyah, 1997

„Common People“ – Pulp, 1995

Of Nirvana’s song, the magazine writes that it upended perceptions of how much raw emotion could be invested in a simple rock composition. According to Rolling Stone, „Smells Like Teen Spirit“ helped open the way to a new musical decade and continues to have an impact decades after its release.

The song tops the ranking ahead of „No Diggity“, one of the most recognizable R&B and hip-hop collaborations of the ’90s, and „Juicy“ – the composition in which The Notorious B.I.G. tells the story of his journey from a difficult beginning to success.

The top 10 also demonstrates the list’s broad scope: it brings together Nirvana’s grunge, Bikini Kill’s punk, the indie rock of Pavement and Liz Phair, the hip-hop of Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg, Aaliyah’s R&B sound, and Pulp’s Britpop. Thus, the ranking emphasizes not one dominant style, but the musical diversity of the ’90s.