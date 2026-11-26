Hayden Panettiere’s final minutes were marked by attempts to save her with naloxone, a 911 call and CPR. This was recounted by Zach Hickerson, the brother of the actress’s former partner, Brian Hickerson, who was with her at the residence in Greenville, South Carolina.

Hayden Panettiere died on August 16 at the age of 36. According to Zach’s account to TMZ, he did not consider it unusual that the actress was sitting with her legs crossed and leaning forward. When she did not respond, however, Brian lifted her toward himself, and Zach saw that her face was pale and her lips had turned blue.

“Oh my God, she’s purple,” Zach said, after which he called emergency services. Brian administered naloxone, while Zach began performing CPR. When the paramedics arrived, they took over the resuscitation efforts. According to him, they worked for 20 minutes before saying that they would continue for another eight.

Zach Hickerson said that during that time he cried, prayed and repeatedly told the medical workers not to stop. When Panettiere was pronounced dead, he was kneeling at her feet. “I was praying, crying and begging God,” he said in the interview.

The actress’s death was determined to be an unintentional overdose. In September, the Greenville County Coroner’s Office cited the toxic effects of fentanyl, 4-ANPP, alprazolam, methocarbamol and quetiapine. At the end of October, police closed the investigation and confirmed that the death was accidental.

Before that, police had also investigated whether Hayden Panettiere had received the pills from a dealer in California. The account published by The Sun does not indicate that any charges were brought in connection with her death. Brian Hickerson and Zach were at the scene when the actress died.

Zach’s account comes amid public accusations by the actress’s mother, Lesley Vogel, who had stated that Brian had a detrimental influence on her daughter. Zach rejects the claim that he feels responsible for the death and describes it as a “tragic accident.”

Zach Hickerson’s full interview with TMZ is scheduled to be published on Friday. Hayden Panettiere remains best known for her roles in the television series “Heroes” and “Nashville.”