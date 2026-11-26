Britney Spears reunited with her family for Thanksgiving in Louisiana, days after publicly apologizing for past conflicts. With the singer are her sons Sean Preston and Jayden James, her sister Jamie Lynn Spears, her brother-in-law Jamie Watson and her nieces Maddie and Ivy, Page Six reports.

“Everyone has had a wonderful time so far,” a source tells the outlet. According to TMZ, Britney also met with her parents, Jamie and Lynne Spears.

The reunion comes immediately after an Instagram post by Britney Spears that was later deleted. In it, she wrote that she felt blessed to have a beautiful family and apologized for bringing up old issues.

“I miss them so much and I’m truly sorry,” Britney Spears wrote.

The singer explained that she had believed she needed to protect her heart, but admitted that her stubbornness had been “childish and uncomfortable.” She added that she had never spoken face-to-face with her loved ones about some of the past conflicts.

Years of tension

Britney Spears’ relationship with her family deteriorated particularly after the 13-year conservatorship, which began in February 2008 and ended in November 2021. In October, the singer said she still felt bitter about the years during which decisions about her personal and professional life were made under the arrangement.

Earlier in November, Britney publicly attacked her sister Jamie Lynn and her ex-husband Kevin Federline. She claimed that during her visits to Louisiana amid the pandemic, she was not allowed to hold her niece Ivy. In the same post, the singer wrote that she would find a “new family.”

Against this backdrop, this year’s reunion marks a change in Britney Spears’ public attitude toward her loved ones. It also comes as she works to rebuild her relationship with her sons. In October, she took them to Dollywood, and in September she wished Jayden a happy 20th birthday.

In March 2026, Britney was arrested for driving under the influence. She later pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and voluntarily entered a rehabilitation program. The new family reunion in Louisiana is the first publicly confirmed sign of rapprochement following a series of conflicts and mutual accusations.