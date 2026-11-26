Two men have been charged with breaking into Anmer Hall – the country home of Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. The incident has raised questions about security at the royal residence, although the family was not at the property at the time.

Police were called shortly before 18:00 on 23 November following a report of suspicious activity. Police dogs, drones and a National Police Air Service helicopter took part in the search. The two men were detained within the estate.

On 25 November, 34-year-old Mirgen Doku and 32-year-old Arilen Ndochi were charged with burglary with intent to steal and entering a protected site. They appeared before Norwich Magistrates’ Court and were remanded in custody. The next hearing is scheduled for 30 November.

According to the charges, six pairs of cufflinks and a watch were taken from Anmer Hall. The two men have pleaded not guilty, and the case is ongoing.

Royal journalist Tom Sykes told Page Six that the break-in was probably “extremely distressing” for Prince William and Catherine. He said Anmer Hall holds particular significance for the Princess of Wales, as the family has spent periods of their lives there, including during the COVID-19 pandemic and her recovery from cancer.

“It may make them feel uneasy when they visit,” Sykes said.

Simon Morgan, a former bodyguard to the British royal family and former London police officer, explained that in such cases, the psychological impact often outweighs the material damage.

“Victims talk more about the psychological consequences – the very fact that someone has been inside their home,” Morgan said.

Sykes claimed that the security team was “absolutely horrified” by the breach. According to him, William and Catherine’s absence does not lessen the seriousness of the incident, as different procedures apply when a property is empty, but access to the building may create additional risks.

“They will have to dismantle the house before William and Catherine return to check that this is not a cover and that no hostile device has been left inside,” the journalist said. He cited hidden cameras, intelligence-gathering devices and other materials as possible risks, without claiming that any had been found at Anmer Hall.

When the prince and princess return to their home will depend on the results of the inspection and on their personal sense of security. Police and court proceedings in the case are continuing.