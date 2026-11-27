Groups of monkeys have occupied the areas around the East, West and Royal Gates of the Taj Mahal in the Indian city of Agra. Video footage released on November 26 shows the animals moving freely around the complex and near the areas used by tourists.

NDTV described the situation as a growing risk for visitors. “The footage shows groups of monkeys roaming around the iconic monument, while tourists face the risk of attacks,” the television channel said. According to the media outlet, the authorities’ attempts to drive away or capture the animals have so far failed to solve the problem.

The concerns are not based solely on the monkeys’ presence. In September, two tourists were bitten during their visits and received medical assistance. NDTV described them as foreign visitors, identifying one as an 83-year-old tourist from Brazil and the other as a person from West Bengal. India Today clarified that the second tourist was from the Indian state of West Bengal.

Series of Attacks in Recent Months

The incidents are part of a series of cases around the Taj Mahal. On July 26, a South Korean tourist was bitten near the East Gate. She received first aid at the monument’s medical center, but the ambulance did not arrive for nearly an hour. The injured woman had to be taken to a private hospital in an electric vehicle.

“There was a delay in the ambulance’s arrival after the alert was made,” a representative of the Archaeological Survey of India told the Hindustan Times. Following the incident, the agency sent a letter to Agra’s chief medical officer.

In August, a monkey bit a visitor from Karnataka near the West Gate, while a six-year-old child from Haryana was attacked near Mehman Khana. On September 3, a tourist from Delhi was bitten near the mosque in the complex. On September 16, a British tourist was injured near the Royal Gate. India Today reported that this was the fourth recorded case of a tourist being attacked in around 15 days.

The Problem Is Not New

The presence of monkeys at the complex also attracted attention in June, when a video showed the animals jumping into a fountain, splashing in the water and chasing one another. At the time, the footage was viewed mainly as a curious spectacle, but the subsequent attacks shifted attention to the more serious issue of controlling the animals and responding to emergencies.

According to India Today, capturing the monkeys falls under the responsibility of the Agra Municipal Corporation, while the Archaeological Survey of India is responsible for visitor safety and services at the monument itself. The division of responsibilities between the institutions, as well as the lack of a lasting solution, continues to make it difficult to contain the problem.

The Taj Mahal is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and attracts millions of tourists each year. The new footage raises questions not only about visitor safety, but also about the readiness of the services to respond to the next incident.

Sources: ndtv.com, indiatoday.in, hindustantimes.com