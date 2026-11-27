The Diana Award charity, established in memory of Princess Diana, has entered insolvency proceedings after an independent board determined that it could no longer meet its obligations. The decision ends one of the last joint commitments of Princes William and Harry, whose relationship has been in a prolonged crisis.

“This is not the outcome any of us wanted,” the organisation said. In its statement, it noted that the achievements of the young people for whom it existed would continue to matter.

Prince William also commented on the news. “The Diana Award recognised and encouraged thousands of young people who are changing the world for the better,” he said, thanking everyone whose dedication and work had made this possible over the years.

The organisation recorded expenses of £2,266,420 for the financial year ending 31 March 2025. Its income amounted to £2,039,158, resulting in a deficit of £227,302. Compared with the previous year, income fell by 24 per cent.

As of 31 March 2025, the total amount of funds stood at £670,649. Of this, £361,995 consisted of unrestricted funds, while £308,654 was earmarked for specific projects and could not be used for the organisation’s general needs.

The Diana Award has not announced what will happen to its individual programmes after the proceedings began. They include anti-bullying initiatives, mentoring projects, work promoting social mobility and an awards scheme for young people.

The brothers’ last joint cause

The organisation was established in 1999 and has recognised more than 50,000 young people over the years. William and Harry have attended its ceremonies and met with award recipients.

However, the rift between the two changed the way events were conducted. In March 2024, Prince William personally attended a ceremony at the Science Museum in London, while Harry joined by video link from the United States, after his brother had already left the room. The incident was described by the Associated Press as the two men taking part separately in the same event.

The news comes ahead of 31 August 2027 – the date marking 30 years since Diana’s death. The organisation, established in her memory, was meant to remain one of the main institutional custodians of her legacy. Now its future will depend on the course of the administration proceedings and decisions concerning its programmes, staff and obligations.