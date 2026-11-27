Behind the big stages and awards, there are often parental worries that the audience never sees. Dara’s mother, Katya Ganeva, revealed on the “Na Kafe” talk show that at first she was afraid her daughter might be disappointed on the way to achieving her dreams.

Ganeva accepted the “Woman of the Year” award from Glamour magazine on Dara’s behalf. The occasion took her back to the early years, when the singer’s ambitions sounded overly bold and even crazy to her.

“I was afraid that her dreams would be shattered,” Katya Ganeva said.

According to her, the concern was not related to the fact that Dara dreamed of fame, but to the possibility that reality might prove more difficult than expected. The proud mother compared children’s notions of glamour and success with life, which inevitably also includes disappointments.

Over time, the singer’s mother learned to put her fears aside and support her daughter’s choice. She said that Dara will always have someone behind her, even when she makes a mistake or experiences failure.

“I actually told her that I have always been behind her and will always support her,” Katya Ganeva also said on “Na Kafe.”

Dara, whose real name is Darina Yotova, began studying folk singing at the age of seven. The wider public got to know her in 2015, when she took part in the Bulgarian “X Factor” and finished in third place.

A year later, she released her debut single “K’vo ne chu”, which marked the beginning of her professional pop career. Dara later became a mentor on “The Voice of Bulgaria,” and in 2026 achieved the biggest international success of her career.

In May, the singer won Eurovision with the song “Bangaranga,” bringing Bulgaria its first victory in the competition. Her performance received 516 points, and the country earned the right to host the next edition in 2027.