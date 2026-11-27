Model Kristin Ilieva has undergone her 51st surgery following the serious crash involving singer Divna. The procedure lasted four hours instead of the two originally planned, and a blood transfusion was also required during the operation.

The beauty spoke about the ordeal in a post, noting that the surgery involved serious risks. According to her, several doctors refused to take on her case, but she did not give up on her treatment.

“There was fear, definitely! Anxiety too, but above all, faith!” she says.

Her treating physician, Prof. Yablanski, had warned her in advance that unforeseen problems could arise during the complex procedure. Kristin Ilieva says that his concerns almost came true, but the team managed to bring the situation under control.

The goal is greater knee mobility

Following the surgery, Ilieva faces a specific task - to restore mobility in her knee and return to a more comfortable everyday life. She spent two weeks in hospital, where, by her own account, she read three books and watched three seasons of the series “Game of Thrones”.

“From here on, the battle is mine,” Kristin Ilieva writes, thanking Prof. Yablanski and his entire team. She also sent a message to people going through difficult ordeals: “Don’t give up!”

The crash near Balgarene

The incident that changed Kristin’s life took place on March 12, 2018, near the Pleven village of Balgarene, on the road between Ruse and Sofia. The car driven by Divna left the roadway and crashed into a guardrail.

At the time, 20-year-old Kristin Ilieva suffered severe leg injuries. The first life-saving surgery was performed at a hospital in Pleven, after which she was transported to the Military Medical Academy in Sofia. In 2019, the model said that she had lost around 40% of the tissue and muscles in her thigh and that her treatment would require additional procedures.

In June 2026, the blonde also spoke to NOVA about her relationship with Divna. She said there had been moments when she felt anger, but she does not blame her for what happened and has forgiven her. Following the crash, the closeness between the two was never restored.