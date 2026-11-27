Stefan Popov – Chefo turned 33 and used his birthday to take personal stock of the past year. The actor, vlogger and host of the podcast „1 on 1“ described a difficult period during which he underwent two surgeries, lost his grandfather and took on new family and financial responsibilities.

„Over the past year, I had to grow up,“ Chefo wrote. He noted that he still has not fully recovered from the surgeries, while his grandfather’s death was particularly difficult because he regarded him as someone who, together with his parents, had shaped him.

He and Vanessa are expecting their first child

One of the major changes in his life is the pregnancy of his partner, Vanessa. The two met on the reality show „Wild and Beautiful,“ where their relationship continued after the program ended. In September, they publicly announced that they were going to become parents. It was later announced that they are expecting a boy, with the birth scheduled for February 2027.

Chefo also spoke about the changes in his daily life. He bought a larger apartment with a loan, saw his friends less and less often, and felt his responsibilities growing. „More and more everyday reality, and more and more trials for my idealism,“ the actor wrote in his personal reflection.

His strongest words were dedicated to Vanessa. „She is by my side in the darkest moments. She puts up with my greatest quirks. She endures my greatest demons,“ Chefo said.

He described his partner as the only irreplaceable person in his life and admitted that gratitude and love were far too weak words for what he feels for her. The news of their pregnancy was announced with images of a positive test and an ultrasound, while Chefo called the expected child „a new addition to the team.“

At the end of his message, he thanked the people who support him and stressed that loved ones remain the most important thing, not likes, possessions or successes.