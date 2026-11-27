More than 400,000 guests gathered at the wedding of Indian politician Anant Singh’s daughter in Nadawan village, Bihar. The celebration on November 25 exceeded expectations and paralyzed the roads around the host’s hometown.

Singh invited entire villages, his political allies and a number of celebrities. Five hundred cooks were prepared to serve the guests a vegetarian menu and 500,000 confectionery items.

The influx of people and vehicles caused unprecedented traffic jams around Nadawan. According to “The Times of India,” a local politician was forced to leave his car and continue to the celebration by tractor through the surrounding fields.

Five helipads were built for the arrival of special guests. Video footage released by “Press Trust of India” shows spectators climbing trees and electricity poles to get a view of the celebration.

The organizers had also planned a race involving 200 horses. However, it was canceled after the huge crowd blocked the area designated for the competition.

The politician is the subject of criminal investigations

Anant Singh is a lawmaker from Bihar and has held a seat in the state’s legislative assembly since 2005. He is the subject of criminal investigations, including cases related to murder. These circumstances have not hindered his political influence or the large turnout at the wedding.

In an interview before the event, Singh dismissed the suggestion that the scale of the celebration was unusual. “I organized exactly the same for my elder daughter,” he said.

India’s wedding industry

The scale of the celebration fits into the tradition of grand Indian weddings. More than 10 million marriages take place in the country every year, and according to estimates by consulting firm KPMG, the wedding industry generates between $40 billion and $50 billion annually.

The event in Nadawan also highlights the other side of such celebrations: when invitations extend to entire communities, a festivity can quickly turn into a large-scale public gathering that puts pressure on local roads and infrastructure.