Nearly two decades after the end of the original series “Malcolm in the Middle,” it is returning to Bulgarian television. The first two episodes of the continuation, “Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair,” will air on December 3 at 10:00 p.m. on STAR Channel, with the following episodes airing every Thursday at the same time.

The miniseries consists of four episodes and already premiered worldwide on Hulu and Disney+ on April 10, 2026. The project was created by Linwood Boomer, who also created the original series, which aired on Fox between 2000 and 2006 over seven seasons and a total of 151 episodes. The series won seven Emmy Awards and became one of the most recognizable family comedies of the early 21st century.

Malcolm Hides His Family from His Daughter

The story begins nearly 20 years after the original’s finale. Grown-up Malcolm lives a quiet life with his daughter Leah and his girlfriend Tristan, far from the home where he grew up. However, he has gone so far as to tell Leah that her grandmother and grandfather are dead and that she has no uncles.

His plan falls apart when Hal and Lois insist that their son attend the celebration of their 40th wedding anniversary. The reunion brings Malcolm back into his family’s orbit and forces him to reveal the truth to everyone. Once again, the familiar chaos takes center stage in his life.

The Main Cast Is Back Together

Frankie Muniz returns as Malcolm, Bryan Cranston is back as Hal, and Jane Kaczmarek plays Lois. The continuation also features Justin Berfield as Reese and Christopher Masterson as Francis. They are joined by Keeley Karsten as Leah, Vaughan Murrae as Kelly, and Kiana Madeira as Tristan.

Erik Per Sullivan does not return as Dewey, with the role being played by Caleb Ellsworth-Clark.

“I didn’t want it to end because it was magical,” Frankie Muniz says about reuniting with the cast and crew.

The continuation is not a new beginning with different characters, but a direct continuation of the family’s story. According to The Associated Press, creator Linwood Boomer has not confirmed plans for a new season after the four episodes, leaving the future of the series open, but with no officially announced continuation.