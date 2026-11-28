Donald Trump gave his positive assessment of the choice of Robert Pattinson as the new James Bond. During an interview in the Oval Office, the US president said: “He seems like a nice guy. I wish him luck.”

However, the conversation quickly shifted from cinema to the actor’s political views and personal life. According to the account of the interview, Trump called for his aide Natalie Harp and asked her to bring him materials about Pattinson. “I always like people who like me,” the president said.

Among the printouts was a 2012 post by Donald Trump about the relationship at the time between Robert Pattinson and his Twilight co-star Kristen Stewart. At the time, the two actors were among Hollywood’s most talked-about couples, and their relationship ended following reports of Stewart’s involvement with director Rupert Sanders.

At the time, the US president repeatedly commented on the young actors’ relationship on social media. He insisted that the actor should not get back together with her. When he saw his old post among the materials, Trump read it and added: “This is sweet. He says nice things.”

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart became international stars with the Twilight film series, in which they played Edward Cullen and Bella Swan. After the series ended, Pattinson turned to more diverse projects, including The Batman, The Lighthouse and Tenet.

Robert Pattinson’s selection for the role of 007 was officially announced in November. He becomes the seventh actor to play James Bond in the official film series, succeeding Daniel Craig, whose final film as the agent was No Time to Die in 2021.

The new film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, while the screenplay has been entrusted to Steven Knight. The production will be the first in the franchise’s new era under the control of Amazon MGM.