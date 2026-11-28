Maria Ignatova revealed that she lived with a nicotine addiction for 25 years before giving up cigarettes. The television presenter spoke about her personal battle on the bTV program “Before Noon.”

Ignatova started smoking at the age of 20. According to her, the only break over the following years came during her pregnancy. At certain periods, she smoked as many as three packs of electronic cigarettes when she had to stay awake for 24 hours.

November 27 marks one year since the blonde beauty quit smoking. She considers the date her second birthday because this time the decision was the result of her own efforts.

“But for this one, I really made an effort,” Maria Ignatova shared.

According to her, the most difficult period came around the third month after quitting. At that point, her body and mind had to adapt to life without nicotine. “I fell into some kind of abyss,” the presenter admitted, describing her state at the time.

Ignatova attributes the difficulties to the need for her brain to start producing substances such as dopamine on its own again, substances it had become accustomed to obtaining through nicotine. She does not portray the experience as an easy or one-time cessation, but as a prolonged process requiring perseverance.

Instead of reaching for a cigarette, during this period Maria Ignatova began recording her experiences, emotions and memories. This gave rise to her first book, “Much Smoke About Nothing,” which is set to be released.

The publication combines the presenter’s personal story with conversations with specialists in various fields. It includes interviews with pulmonologists, ENT specialists, psychologists and psychoanalysts.

“This book is actually not about how to quit smoking, but how not to start smoking again,” the blonde explained. She stressed that, in her view, it is more difficult not to light the next cigarette after quitting.

A year after making her decision, the television presenter says that despite the difficulties, she would choose the same path again. For her, quitting smoking is “the best thing” she has done for herself.