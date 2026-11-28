When the applause follows you home from the stage, success does not always remain good news. Kamelia Todorova told bTV that her professional popularity had been among the challenges in her personal life and admitted: “I had two marriages, and both were unsuccessful.”

According to the singer, the reason is not only the demanding schedule, but also jealousy of the artist’s profession. She explained that some men find it difficult to accept that the woman beside them is constantly among people, engaged in work and making her popularity part of everyday life.

“In most cases, men are jealous of the artist’s profession,” Todorova said. In her words, the tension intensifies when one partner is under the spotlight while the other remains in the shadows. She identified this as a particularly painful aspect of relationships between famous women and their partners.

Kamelia Todorova also spoke about the consequences of disappointments. She admitted that forgiveness does not come easily and requires time, but said that she does not want to remain in the past. “The most important thing is to be able to get back up when you have fallen,” the singer said.

This personal reckoning comes in a year in which Todorova is marking 50 years on stage. In November, she presented the autobiographical book “In Competition with Myself,” co-written with Kontanza Popova. Her anniversary concert is scheduled for December 2 at the Toplocentrala Regional Center for Contemporary Arts in Sofia.

Todorova began studying singing at the National Academy of Music in 1976. Four years later, she won the grand prize for performer and the Critics’ Special Award at the “Golden Orpheus” festival. In addition to her music, she is also known for her roles in the films “The Tarnovo Queen” and “A Wave of Tenderness.”

In the 1980s, the singer left for Germany, where she started a family, and returned to Bulgaria in the early 1990s. In 1998, she was among the co-founders of the international jazz festival in Bansko. Today, her grandchildren play another important role in her life, and she speaks about them with particular warmth.