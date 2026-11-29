Prince Harry secretly met King Charles III at the Balmoral estate in Scotland, Daily Mail reports. The meeting took place on October 17 and was the first in-person meeting between father and son since the Duke of Sussex returned to the United Kingdom.

According to the report, Harry visited the King alone. His wife Meghan Markle, their children Archie and Lilibet, and Queen Camilla were not present at the meeting. The details of their conversation are not publicly known, but a source quoted by The Sun said:

“There is a desire to keep the relationship good.”

The meeting appears to have been only the fourth between Harry and Charles since the King’s coronation in May 2023. It comes several months after another meeting at the Highgrove estate, which was attended by Meghan, Archie, Lilibet and Camilla. At the time, the conversation was officially announced by Buckingham Palace.

Harry speaks about reconciliation

Just days after the meeting, Harry said in an interview with GQ that he wanted to restore his relationship with his family. “With everything else happening in the world, the most important thing is for us to reconcile,” he said. According to him, people should try to leave the past behind, even when the scars from old conflicts remain.

“Some people don’t want things to work out. I want to fix them,” Harry said. His representatives denied that the remarks were specifically directed at Prince William.

In the interview, Harry also discussed the family’s decision to return to the United Kingdom after six years in California. The desire to spend more time with his relatives was cited as one of the reasons for the change, but Harry and Meghan are not resuming their official duties as working members of the royal family.

Christmas away from the royal family

Despite the meeting with the King, Harry, Meghan and their two children plan to spend Christmas in California with the Duchess’s mother, Doria Ragland. According to the report, the family has not been invited to the traditional festive gatherings at Sandringham, Princess Catherine’s carol concert at Westminster Abbey, or the extended royal family’s private lunch at Buckingham Palace.

In November, Harry and Meghan were seen with their children on a private visit to the winter park in Hyde Park. Harry and Archie rode bumper cars, while Meghan and Lilibet watched them from the sidelines.

Harry’s public gestures toward reconciliation and his meetings with Charles indicate an attempt to maintain contact between father and son, but they have not been followed by an officially announced restoration of relations with the other members of the royal family.

Sources: dailymail.com, hellomagazine.com, au.variety.com