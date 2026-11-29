On November 29, 1760, Fort Detroit and the adjoining French settlement came under British control. The handover took place without a battle after Major Robert Rogers arrived with British forces and presented the documents confirming the surrender of Canada.

Detroit was founded by the French in 1701 as a military and trading post on the Detroit River. In the mid-18th century, it was an important center for the fur trade and for links between the French posts around the Great Lakes. In 1760, the fortification was known as Fort Pontchartrain du Detroit.

The Surrender of New France Changes Everything

The handover of Detroit was a direct consequence of the French and Indian War, the North American theater of the Seven Years’ War. Following the British victories at Quebec in 1759 and Montreal in September 1760, the French posts in the interior of the continent were left isolated.

General Jeffrey Amherst ordered Rogers to take control of the western fortifications. Rogers left Montreal in September with around 200 rangers and traveled across the Great Lakes toward Detroit. In the area, he encountered representatives of the Ojibwe, Ottawa, and Potawatomi, who closely watched how power would change hands.

The French commandant, Captain François-Marie Picoté de Belestre, initially refused to accept the news of the surrender. In a letter to Rogers, he insisted that the British troops stop at the entrance to the river until he received the text of the surrender and the letter from the governor of New France, the Marquis de Vaudreuil. After the documents were presented, Belestre agreed to hand over the fortification.

A Change of Flag Without a Shot

„Please stop your troops at the entrance to the river until you send me the surrender and the letter from the Marquis de Vaudreuil,“ Belestre wrote in response to the British demand.

Rogers officially took over Fort Detroit on November 29. According to historical accounts, approximately 2,000 people were in and around the fortification, while the French garrison was relatively small. Some local residents feared the change, as their relations with the French had been built on trade, military alliances, and diplomatic ties.

With the handover of Detroit, Britain established control over a key point between Lakes Erie and Huron. The French soldiers left the post in early December 1760, and the British garrison began administering the area and the trade routes.

The change did not put an end to tensions. The Treaty of Paris of 1763 officially confirmed the transfer of most French possessions in North America to Britain. The new British policy, however, provoked discontent among Indigenous peoples, including because of restrictions on trade and the discontinuation of some French gift-giving practices.

In 1763, the Ottawa war leader Pontiac and allied Indigenous peoples attacked British posts in the area and laid siege to Detroit. The fortification was not captured, but the events showed that the transfer from France to Britain had changed not only European control over the city but also the entire balance of power around the Great Lakes.

Sources: cmich.edu