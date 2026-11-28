For Dorothy Cretlton, the celebration of her 107th birthday was not only an occasion for cake and candles, but also a chance to reflect on more than a century of life. The British woman celebrated her birthday at Pear Tree Court care home in Horndean, Hampshire, surrounded by relatives, friends and staff.

Cretlton was born in Bristol in 1919 and has lived at the care home since 2023. Balloons, decorations and a special cake had been prepared for the celebration. She welcomed the occasion with a smile as she recalled various moments from her life.

Family and breakfast are part of the recipe

“The secret to a long and happy life is having a good husband, a good family and keeping everyone around you on their toes,” says Dorothy Cretlton.

She also points to a specific daily habit. “I can’t live without bacon and eggs every morning, or without jelly sweets,” the British woman shares. According to her, this breakfast has been part of her diet for more than a century.

At the care home, Cretlton is known for her sociability. She talks to the other residents, visits the café and often stops by the trolley with sweet treats. It is precisely close relationships and active social interaction that she places at the heart of her personal formula for longevity.

A life marked by war

As a child, Dorothy was energetic and restless. She played football with the boys, which led people to describe her as a “tomboy” – a word used in English for girls with interests traditionally associated with boys.

She initially trained as a hairdresser. When the Second World War began, she joined the Women’s Land Army – an organisation that recruited women to work in agriculture while many men were at the front.

After the end of the war, she raised two daughters and one son. Over the following decades, her family grew to include grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who were also part of the celebration of her 107th birthday.

More and more centenarians in the UK

Cretlton’s story comes against the backdrop of a growing number of centenarians in the United Kingdom. According to data from the Office for National Statistics, in 2025 the country had around 16,400 people aged 100 and over. That was 20.2% more than in 2015.

However, Cretlton is not the oldest living person in the United Kingdom. The title belongs to Ethel Caterham, who was born on 21 August 1909 and turned 117 in August 2026. According to Guinness World Records, she is also the oldest living person in the world.

Sources: bgnes.bg, as.com, news.sky.com