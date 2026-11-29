Everything at the Tower was decided in one final duel. The businessman Krasimir defeated the financier Viktoria and became the eighth and final finalist in the eighth season of „Games of the Will“. Thus, he remained the only survivor in the secret territory, while Viktoria’s participation in the main game came to an end.

The clash required strength, endurance, accuracy and concentration at the same time. Krasimir started behind, but managed to turn things around during the strength challenge. The advantage he gained proved sufficient for his eventual victory, for which he also received a prize.

Who are the finalists

Krasimir joined Simona, Boyan, Yulia, Mario, Pepi, Elitsa and Ivan. The final eight was formed after a series of eliminations at the end of the team phase. A day earlier, Stivan Dobrev was eliminated, while Boyan and Yulia secured their places in the finals. Viktoria finished third in the elimination battle, but received a second chance through the Tower.

Before the decisive duel, she was the last surviving female contestant in the Swamp. During her stay there, Viktoria set a record for the longest time spent in the territory, and after her elimination she spoke about her experience in her first interview for the „After the Games“ podcast, hosted by Simona Ruzhdavichka. In it, she talked about the women’s coalition among the Canaries, the betrayals and the lessons she learned from her participation.

Start of the individual phase

With Krasimir’s victory, the team phase of the season came to an end. The individual phase begins on November 30 at 8:00 p.m. on NOVA. The eight finalists will meet in their first battle, followed by the first council of the contestants.

From this point on, Krasimir, Simona, Boyan, Yulia, Mario, Pepi, Elitsa and Ivan will compete individually to remain in the competition and for the grand victory in the eighth season.

Sources: dariknews.bg, nova.bg