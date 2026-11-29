Before the phonograph, sound existed only in the moment it was spoken or played. In 1877, Thomas Edison changed this with a machine that could record the human voice and then reproduce it. The invention, created in his laboratory in Menlo Park, New Jersey, became the predecessor of the gramophone and the entire recorded music industry.

The phonograph used a metal cylinder covered with thin foil. When a person spoke into the mouthpiece, sound vibrations moved a diaphragm and a needle. The needle left indentations on the rotating cylinder, and when the mechanism moved in reverse, a second needle transmitted these vibrations to a diaphragm that reproduced the sound.

From the telegraph to the “speaking machine”

Edison arrived at the idea for the phonograph while working on ways to record and retransmit telegraph and telephone signals. He realized that the principle could be used not only for electrical impulses, but also for human speech. Mechanic John Kruesi built the working apparatus based on his designs.

In one of the first attempts, Edison recorded his voice by reciting the children’s song “Mary Had a Little Lamb.” The experiment showed that the machine did not merely leave a mechanical trace, but could return the words it had heard as sound.

The widely cited date of August 12, 1877, is often given as the day the first model was completed. Historical documents, however, indicate that development continued through November and December. One of the most important early demonstrations took place on December 7, 1877, when Edison presented the device to journalists at the offices of “Scientific American” in New York.

A recording that lasted only a few plays

“The machine asked how we were, asked how we liked the phonograph, and wished us good night,” the magazine wrote in describing the demonstration.

The first phonograph was impressive, but far from convenient for everyday use. The foil wore out quickly, and the recording could be played only a few times before becoming damaged. The sound was also weak and unclear by modern standards.

This was not the first device to leave a trace of sound vibrations. Édouard-Léon Scott de Martinville’s earlier phonautograph could record sound waves, but could not reproduce them. What was new about Edison’s phonograph was the combination of the two functions in a single working machine.

Edison filed a patent application on December 24, 1877, and the patent was issued on February 19, 1878. Soon afterward, his attention turned to the electric light bulb. Other inventors continued working on sound recording, with foil gradually being replaced by more durable wax cylinders.

From this mechanical “speaking machine” began the journey toward gramophone records, magnetic recordings, cassettes, compact discs, and digital music. The phonograph did not create the music industry by itself, but for the first time it made it possible for a voice or melody to be heard again after the performer had fallen silent.

Sources: history.com, scientificamerican.com