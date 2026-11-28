The shape of the packaging, the way the product glides, its softness, weight and even the sound it makes when closing are all part of the checklist Victoria Beckham reviews before a beauty product reaches customers. The designer reveals this process in the third season of the series Creative Director Edit, dedicated to her brand Victoria Beckham Beauty.

The miniseries was filmed in London and is being released on Instagram and TikTok. In a short promotional clip, Beckham showcases samples and product developments while talking about the inspiration behind them and her personal involvement in every stage of their creation.

“I obsess over every single detail,” says Victoria Beckham. She lists the shape of the product, the color of the sample, the way it applies, the feel of it to the touch, the magnet in the packaging and its weight in the hand. According to her, it is precisely these small details that define the feeling of luxury.

“I want people to understand why we created the brand”

Beckham describes the series as an opportunity to show not only the finished products, but also the reasons behind their creation. “I want people to understand what inspires us and what we do with that inspiration,” she says.

According to the designer, customers have a great deal of choice on the market, and when they decide to invest in her brand, they should receive a product that meets their expectations. She links this to her personal goal of making people feel like the best version of themselves.

“To me, luxury means attention to detail and striving for perfection at every step,” Beckham says. She distinguishes between fashion, which changes with the seasons, and beauty products, makeup and fragrances, which remain in use for longer.

A discipline that extends to her diet

The video also turns attention to the way Victoria Beckham approaches her diet and workouts. David Beckham has said that she rarely deviates from a menu of grilled fish and steamed vegetables. In an interview with Vogue Australia, Victoria replied that this description made her sound boring, clarifying that she also eats foods containing healthy fats, such as avocado and nuts.

She has also said that she sometimes abstains from alcohol for three to six months. “I am extreme in everything I do,” Beckham explains, including her diet, workouts and work.

This consistency is also part of the way she is developing Victoria Beckham Beauty. The brand continues to expand its international presence in 2026, while the new series emphasizes Beckham’s role as creative director herself, rather than merely the face of the products.

Sources: dailymail.com, vogue.com.au