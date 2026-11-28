Wayne Rooney has spoken publicly for the first time about his arrest at Washington Dulles Airport in 2018. The former England captain told his fellow contestants about the incident on the television show “I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!”.

Rooney explained that in December 2018 he was returning to Washington from Saudi Arabia. During the flight, he had several drinks and took two sleeping pills because he was unable to sleep.

After landing, the footballer saw a queue in the terminal and decided to go through a door he thought was an elevator. However, the door led to a secure area and triggered an alarm.

“The next thing I remember is the alarms going off and about 15 police officers coming towards me with their guns pointed,” Rooney said.

One of the contestants, AJ Odudu, asked him whether he had actually been held at gunpoint. Rooney confirmed this and described how he was taken into custody, where his fingerprints were taken, he was photographed and dressed in an orange prison uniform.

“I went into a cell, they took my fingerprints, took my picture and I was in an orange suit. I waited for my lawyer to arrive, and when she recognised me, they let me go,” he said.

The airport arrest

Rooney was detained on suspicion of public intoxication and swearing in a public place. He paid a $24 fine and $91 in court costs.

Airport police described his condition as disoriented. According to the information reported at the time, he was speaking incoherently and was unable to remember his own phone number.

The footballer's representative said he had taken a prescribed amount of sleeping medication mixed with alcohol, which had caused his disorientation. The arrest took place several months after Rooney had moved to the United States to play for DC United.

The change after years of drinking

In the conversation, Rooney linked the incident to the broader issue of alcohol use. In September 2017, he was arrested in the UK for drink-driving. After pleading guilty, he received a two-year driving ban and was fined £170.

Rooney now says he has not consumed alcohol for six months. According to him, the change has affected not only his physical condition but also his relationship with Coleen.

“I stopped drinking six months ago and Coleen is happy because our marriage is in a much better and happier place,” Rooney said.

He added that giving up alcohol had helped him feel better mentally. Wayne and Coleen Rooney have been married for 18 years and have four sons. Coleen took part in the show in 2024, when she finished in second place, and in 2026 her husband also entered the Australian jungle.

Sources: dailymail.com, bbc.co.uk, independent.co.uk