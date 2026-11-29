Queen Camilla warned that some children are being deprived of the “joy and magic” of reading and called on adults to help young people build a connection with books. The message was delivered in her first open letter to the British public since the coronation and was addressed to parents, guardians, teachers and everyone who supports young readers.

“Ever since I was a child, I have believed that there is no better gift than a book,” Camilla writes. She points out that books can give children a moment of calm, an opportunity to see the world through another person’s eyes and hours of personal enjoyment. The Queen adds that it saddens her that some children cannot immerse themselves in a story and discover the possibilities that a love of literature can unlock.

One in 11 children does not own a book

New data from the National Literacy Trust shows that nearly one in every 11 children and young people in the UK does not own a book. Among children who receive free school meals, the proportion rises to one in seven. The survey was conducted among 125,375 participants aged between 5 and 18.

Camilla is a patron of the National Literacy Trust and says the results have made her “determined to do something to help”. In her letter, she calls on parents, grandparents, teachers and local communities to take part in encouraging reading.

More than 800,000 children will receive a book

The practical part of the initiative is “The Queen’s Christmas Gift”. More than 800,000 children will receive a special edition of the fantasy novel “Impossible Creatures” by Katherine Rundell. The book has been selected for children in Year 6 in England, Wales and Northern Ireland and for pupils in Primary 7 in Scotland, as well as for children of the same age who do not attend school.

Each edition features a personal message from Camilla and a special royal seal on the cover. The books have already been delivered to schools, while distribution for children who are home-schooled or are in other educational and social settings will continue through public libraries and community organisations.

The initiative is part of the UK’s National Year of Reading. Buckingham Palace described the letter as the Queen’s personal Christmas appeal, aimed not only at giving books as gifts but also at highlighting the broader role of adults in developing reading habits.

Camilla suggests specific ways to get involved: volunteering at a local library, donating books where they are most needed, or reading a bedtime story to a child. “This is a story we can all be part of,” she writes.

Sources: aol.com, aol.co.uk, theguardian.com