A weak geomagnetic storm is expected in the early hours of November 29, according to the forecast of the United States National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The highest expected 3-hour Kp index is 4.67, which NOAA defines as G1 level – a weak geomagnetic storm.

Meteoagent indicates a Kp index of 2.7 and includes a note about “third degree.” However, these data do not fully match NOAA’s latest forecast, according to which activity could reach 4.67 Kp between 03:00 and 06:00 UTC. A drop to 3.67 Kp is then expected, followed by a decline to 2.67 Kp between 12:00 and 15:00 UTC.

“In the early hours of November 29, G1-class (weak) geomagnetic storms are expected due to the influence of a high-speed stream from a coronal hole with positive polarity,” NOAA’s forecast says.

What the measurements show

As of 06:00 UTC, NOAA reports an estimated Kp index of 3.33. For comparison, the highest recorded value during the previous 24-hour period was Kp 5, which already falls into the G1 category. The forecast for the remainder of November 29 calls for a gradual weakening of geomagnetic activity – to Kp 2.00 between 15:00 and 18:00 UTC and around Kp 2.00–2.67 in the evening.

The Kp index of 2.7 indicates elevated activity, but it is not sufficient to be classified as a geomagnetic storm on the NOAA scale. The usual threshold for G1 level is around Kp 5, although in specific forecasts NOAA also considers values close to 4.67 to be borderline for a weak storm.