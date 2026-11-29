In folk tradition, the morning weather on November 29 is considered a sign of the December to come. If the day begins with strong winds, according to popular belief, the month will be very cold. Frost on the trees is interpreted in the opposite way – as a harbinger of a mild and warm December.

„Strong winds foretell a cold December, while frost means a mild and warm one“, says a folkloric interpretation.

On this day, according to traditional beliefs, cleaning, washing and throwing away waste are avoided so that one’s luck is not „thrown away“. Sharing plans in advance and changing one’s appearance are also discouraged. Reading, eating fasting food, and meeting with friends and loved ones are cited as more suitable activities.