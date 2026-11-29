The Orthodox Church honors Saint Martyr Paramon and 370 other Christians who suffered for their faith in 250 AD. According to the church calendar, Saint Martyr Philumenus and Venerable Acacius of Sinai are also commemorated on the same date.

The story of Paramon and his companions is associated with the persecutions against Christians under Emperor Decius Trajan, who ruled the Roman Empire from 249 to 251 AD. In January 250 AD, he issued an edict requiring residents, on certain days, to publicly offer sacrifices to pagan deities and demonstrate loyalty to the state cult. Refusal could be interpreted as treason against the empire.

They Refused to Offer Sacrifices

According to tradition, the events took place in Bithynia, in Asia Minor, near hot mineral springs. The governor of the region, Aquilinus, ordered the 370 detained Christians to participate in sacrifices to pagan deities. They refused and remained steadfast in their faith while the rituals were performed around them.

The life of Saint Paramon preserves the exclamation with which he condemned the violence against the prisoners:

“How many innocent people suffer because they do not wish to bow down to lifeless idols!”

After his words, Paramon was also arrested. According to church tradition, the governor ordered the soldiers to kill him and the other Christians with spears and swords. Some of their bodies were dismembered, and the martyrs were honored as witnesses to the faith.

The Persecutions Under Decius

The persecution under Decius was distinguished by an attempt to impose the general and public observance of the state cult, rather than merely the persecution of individual Christians. Thus, refusal to sacrifice turned a religious choice into a conflict with the authorities. During this period, thousands of Christians suffered in various parts of the empire.

On November 29, the church calendar brings together the commemoration of Paramon and his 370 companions with that of Saint Philumenus and Venerable Acacius of Sinai. In this way, the day recalls both the martyrdom of Christians from the 3rd century and various examples of steadfastness in the faith.