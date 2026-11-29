Actor Valeri Yordanov has been admitted to hospital after suffering a leg injury. He announced this himself in a post accompanied by photos showing a severely swollen leg, a bandaged foot and an IV cannula in his arm. The exact diagnosis and the cause of the incident have not been disclosed. According to him, the injury occurred about 10 days earlier.

“I am looking forward to getting out of here with childlike impatience,” Yordanov wrote in his post. Alongside the photos, he also shared a video in which he commented on his relationship with Ivan Vazov National Theatre director Vasil Vasilev.

In the video, the actor says that a new lawsuit against him is forthcoming and disputes the way the management uses the term “employment rehabilitation.” Yordanov claims that, according to his information, the theatre has filed a lawsuit against a decision by the National Expert Medical Commission (NELK), which recognised his right to work as an artist under certain conditions. These claims form part of the actor’s position and are not accompanied by court documents published in the article.

The public conflict between Valeri Yordanov and the management of the National Theatre has been ongoing for years. In 2026, the actor accused director Vasil Vasilev of challenging his expert assessment of fitness for work. In an interview with Actualno, Yordanov said that, in his view, an increase in his disability percentage had been requested, which would limit his ability to practise his profession.

The National Theatre has stated that Yordanov has repeatedly made claims and insinuations that the institution considers untrue. The management has also said that it does not comment on the health of its employees.

Valeri Yordanov has been a member of the National Theatre’s company since 2004. He is known for his roles as Bruchkov in “The Outcasts,” Nino in “No Man’s Land” and Ramadan Dervishov in “Karakondzhul.” He has received the Askeer and Icarus awards for his work. There has so far been no public announcement of when he will be discharged from hospital or when more information about his condition will become available.