Maria Grancharova spoke about one of the most difficult periods in her life in the “Do You Remember?” series of the “Before Noon” program on bTV. Her divorce coincided with the serious illness of her father, Borislav Grancharov, and the singer left the family home to care for him.

At the same time, her son stayed with his father. Years later, Grancharova describes the child as the party that suffered the most from the separation. “My child was a victim,” she admits in the interview.

The singer says that during that period she had to cope simultaneously with the divorce, her father’s illness and her mother’s previous illness. She did everything possible to help Borislav Grancharov, but he was unable to recover.

Despite the end of their marriage, Maria Grancharova and her former husband have preserved their good relationship. The two continue to remain close to each other, while their son lives about 50 meters from the home of the singer and her mother.

To overcome the accumulated tension and pain, Grancharova sought help from a psychologist. She admits that she had many reasons to give up, but instead continued recording songs.

After Borislav Grancharov’s death Maria fulfilled his wish and released a posthumous album featuring 20 of his songs. Among them is “Eleonora,” which also became the basis for a virtual duet between father and daughter.

The song continues to have deep personal significance for the singer. She admits that she starts crying when she hears the recording because she associates it with her attempt to preserve her father’s voice and presence through music.

In April 2026, Grancharova returned to the music scene after a nearly 10-year hiatus, presenting the song “Tick-Tock.” In this way, her personal story of divorce, loss and recovery continues to intertwine with her professional path.