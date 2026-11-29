The secret alliance in „Traitors: Game of Traitors“ lost another Traitor after Milen Keremedchiev was exposed on Friday evening (November 27) on bTV. The diplomat left the Palace of Secrets after a tense round table at which he received the most votes, including from the other two Traitors. Stephanie became the Conclave’s latest „victim,“ while the evening was also marked by Nancy Karaboycheva and Chris Makarov’s unexpected decision to recruit Valentin Bratoev to their side.

The morning breakfast in the Palace of Secrets began with another dose of tension and uncertainty. As the participants waited to find out who had become the secret Conclave’s next victim, their suspicions turned to various names. After Ventsi and Kristina joined the others last, it became clear that Stephanie had been „killed“. The decision to eliminate her was made at the suggestion of Chris Makarov, who pointed out that the brand manager was beginning to show an increasingly strong character and draw attention to herself. Learning her fate, Stephanie expressed hope that the Faithful would continue the fight despite her absence: „It is important to me that our team – the Faithful – wins the game, regardless of whether I am part of it or not“.

The next challenge confronted the participants with a sinister ordeal in which trust proved to be the key to success. With sacks over their heads and shackles on their feet, the players had to join forces as one team in order to free themselves. After each successful escape, the Faithful and Traitors were given the opportunity to drive a knife into one of 15 voodoo dolls symbolizing the remaining players, including host Vladimir Karamazov. Through their collective efforts, the participants added €5,000 to the total prize fund, which reached €42,000.

The evening round table became a decisive moment for Traitor Milen Keremedchiev’s fate. In the decisive vote, the majority united against the diplomat, with those who named him including his own allies in the shadows – Chris Makarov and Nancy Karaboycheva. Before leaving the game forever, Milen revealed that he was a Traitor, provoking intense reactions and genuine excitement among the others. Thus, the Faithful achieved their second major victory after exposing Emil Markov.

Milen himself accepted his allies’ decision without disappointment, admitting that he would have acted the same way in their place: „I also voted for Emil the moment I saw that he was sinking at the table and losing his arguments. I believe they did the right thing so that they could remain undercover for as long as possible“.

The climax came during the secret Conclave, when the two remaining Traitors – Nancy and Chris – faced a fateful choice. Host Vladimir Karamazov gave them the opportunity to carry out another „murder“ or invite one of the Faithful to join them.

After an extended discussion of various candidates, Nancy suggested Valentin’s name, and Chris accepted her idea. The two agreed to recruit him despite concerns that he might later turn against them. The invitation was sent immediately, and Bratoev was deeply surprised when he learned that the Traitors had chosen him as their potential ally.